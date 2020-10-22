Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 51st at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Hovland chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.