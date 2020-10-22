Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Justin Thomas; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Tyrrell Hatton had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hatton's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.