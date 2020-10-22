-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyler Duncan makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Duncan got a bogey on the 343-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
Duncan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
