Tony Finau shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks 23-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tony Finau drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Finau hit his 207 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
