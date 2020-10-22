  • Tony Finau shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tony Finau drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
    Tony Finau sinks 23-footer for birdie at ZOZO

