Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Fleetwood hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Fleetwood hit his 250 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.