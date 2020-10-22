Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoge finished his day tied for 51st at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Tom Hoge hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Hoge hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 third, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.