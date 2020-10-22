In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 75th at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Woods got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Woods to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Woods chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Woods chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.