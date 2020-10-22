  • Tiger Woods shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods’ bunker game leads to birdie at ZOZO

    In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.