Tiger Woods shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Tiger Woods’ bunker game leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 75th at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Woods got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Woods to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Woods chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Woods chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.
Woods got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
