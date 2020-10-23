In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 2 over for the round.