Takumi Kanaya hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kanaya finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Takumi Kanaya's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kanaya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Kanaya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kanaya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Kanaya hit his 117 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kanaya to 2 under for the round.