Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Im's 171 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Im's 190 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
