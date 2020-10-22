In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shugo Imahira hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Imahira finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Imahira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Imahira to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Imahira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to even-par for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Imahira's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Imahira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Imahira to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Imahira chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, carding a par. This kept Imahira at 2 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Imahira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Imahira to 3 over for the round.