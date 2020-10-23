Shaun Norris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On his second stroke on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Shaun Norris went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shaun Norris to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Norris chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Norris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Norris had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to even for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Norris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Norris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norris to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norris hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norris's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 4 under for the round.