In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 343-yard par-4 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 3 under for the round.

Muñoz hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 168 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Muñoz chipped in his third shot from 51 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.