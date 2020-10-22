In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.