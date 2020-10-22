In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Kodaira's 85 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Kodaira's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.

Kodaira hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kodaira to 6 under for the round.

Kodaira hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.