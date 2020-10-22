-
Ryo Ishikawa putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa welcome support from home at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
In 2019, when the tournament was held in Japan, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa spent a day with Kazuki, a 9-year old boy battling a brain tumor. Since Kazuki and his friends couldn’t attend the event in California in 2020, they sent handmade cards to show their support ahead of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.
Ryo Ishikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ishikawa finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Ryo Ishikawa hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryo Ishikawa to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ishikawa had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.
