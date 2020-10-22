  • Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryan Palmer holes out from 78 yards to make eagle at the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer holes out for eagle at ZOZO

