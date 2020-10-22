In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Palmer's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Palmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 3 under for the round.