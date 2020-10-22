Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Henley's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 17th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.