Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy's tee shot went 201 yards to the native area, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 203-yard par-3 third. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 459-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 81 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.