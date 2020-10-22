  • Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy sinks birdie putt at ZOZO

    In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.