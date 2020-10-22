-
Rikuya Hoshino shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rikuya Hoshino hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoshino finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoshino hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hoshino's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hoshino had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Hoshino's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoshino had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoshino to 4 under for the round.
