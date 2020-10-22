-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 51st at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 1 under for the round.
