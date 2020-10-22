-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Werenski at even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
