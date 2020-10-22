In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Mickelson chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

Mickelson got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mickelson's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.