  • Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson lands his 178-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

