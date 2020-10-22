In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Paul Casey hit 10 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Casey finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Paul Casey's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Casey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Casey to 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Casey's 182 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Casey's 203 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.