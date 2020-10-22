In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Patrick Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Reed's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Reed his second shot was a drop and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.