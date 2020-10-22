  • Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed lands his 35-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed gets up-and-down for birdie at ZOZO

    In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed lands his 35-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.