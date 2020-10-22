  • Patrick Cantlay posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Cantlay sinks a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay rolls in long birdie putt at ZOZO

