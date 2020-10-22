-
Patrick Cantlay posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay rolls in long birdie putt at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Cantlay sinks a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Cantlay finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Patrick Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
