In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Taylor hit his 118 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.