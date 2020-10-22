Naoki Sekito hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sekito finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Naoki Sekito's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Sekito had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sekito to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Sekito's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sekito's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sekito to even-par for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Sekito had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sekito to 1 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Sekito reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Sekito at 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Sekito had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 1 under for the round.