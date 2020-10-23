In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mikumu Horikawa hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horikawa finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Mikumu Horikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mikumu Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

Horikawa got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Horikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Horikawa went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Horikawa to even for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Horikawa's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Horikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horikawa to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Horikawa's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.