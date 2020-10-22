-
Michael Thompson shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 75th at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
Thompson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.
