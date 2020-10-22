Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wolff finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Wolff hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 343-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a 323-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Wolff hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.