Matthew Wolff comes back from a rocky start in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff sticks tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Wolff lands his 202-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wolff finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Wolff hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 343-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a 323-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Wolff hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
