In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Fitzpatrick's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick hit his 102 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 7 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Fitzpatrick his second shot was a drop and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.