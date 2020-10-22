-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 14th, Kuchar's 190 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
