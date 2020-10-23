-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Mark Hubbard in the first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hubbard finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hubbard hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
