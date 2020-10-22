In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 51st at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Leishman's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Leishman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.