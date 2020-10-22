-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under with Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren, Abraham Ancer, and Lanto Griffin; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Mackenzie Hughes's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
