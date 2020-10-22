In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 95 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Griffin chipped in his third shot from 44 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.