Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 11th. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman hit his tee shot 250 yards to the native area on the 446-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Streelman's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.