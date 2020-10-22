Kevin Na hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Na had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Na had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Na hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

Na's tee shot went 144 yards to the native area, his second shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 168-yard par-3 17th. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Na chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.