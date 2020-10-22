  • Kevin Kisner shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Kisner sinks a 9-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner drains 9-foot birdie putt at ZOZO

