Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, and Harris English; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 17th. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kisner's 70 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 6 under for the round.