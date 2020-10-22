Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Tyrrell Hatton; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 80 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Thomas hit his 257 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.