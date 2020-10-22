Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 6 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rose's 192 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.