Justin Rose shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose’s approach inside 10 feet leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Rose lands his 170-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 6 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Rose's 192 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
