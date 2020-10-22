Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spieth's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.