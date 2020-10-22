  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm lands his 165-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

