Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Jon Rahm sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm lands his 165-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Rahm hit his 119 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Rahm hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 165 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
