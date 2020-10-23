Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Dahmen hit his tee shot 277 yards to the fairway bunker on the 361-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Dahmen hit his 105 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Dahmen hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 4 under for the round.