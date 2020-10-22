-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Niemann hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
