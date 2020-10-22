Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Herman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Herman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.