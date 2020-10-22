-
-
Jazz Janewattananond shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jazz Janewattananond hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Janewattananond's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.
Janewattananond got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Janewattananond got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.