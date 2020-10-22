In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Jason Kokrak's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kokrak's 193 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.