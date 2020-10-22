-
Jason Day putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day lands his 148-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Jason Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
Day hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Day's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
