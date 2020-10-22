  • Jason Day putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day lands his 148-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Jason Day sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

